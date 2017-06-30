No paper July 4; will resume July 7

The Excelsior Springs Standard will be closed on July 4 and with Independence Day holiday on a Tuesday, no newspaper will be published that day. The next regular newspaper will be printed and in mailboxes or online Friday, July 7.

Also, the Town & Country Leader will be printed on Wednesday, July 5 and delivered on Thursday, July 6. Deadlines for next week’s Town & Country Leader remain Monday, July 3. Classified ads are due by noon, display advertising is due by 3 p.m. that day.

The staff of The Excelsior Springs Standard and Town & Country Leader would like to wish all its readers and advertisers a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

