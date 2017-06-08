Orrick woman receives surprise visit in hospital

June 8, 2017 – A chance encounter last year has led to a fast friendship between an Orrick woman and her ‘Magic Man,’ Ron Williams.

Ron Williams, the son of country star Leona Williams, came to the front desk at the hotel at Ameristar Casino to ask for a late check out. Working the front desk was Laura McGregor, who was surprised when the Williams’ name came up on the room number she entered. That encounter led to a surprise phone call between Williams and Laura’s Mother-in-law Peggy McGregor.

“I looked at him and I thought, ‘God, he looks familiar,’” Laura said. “I didn’t really think anything of it, because I had never gone to any of his concerts before. But Peggy has been a fan of his for many, many, many years so I had heard all about him. I knew who Leona Williams was but I knew her when I was younger and my dad had her albums. Anyway, I asked for his room number and it popped up and it said Leona Williams. I’m sitting here thinking, ‘there is no way.’ I asked him for his name and he said Ron. And I was like ‘Oh, my God are you THE Ron and Leona Williams, the country singers?’’ He said yes and we just got to talking and I told him how big of a fan Peggy was, that he is ‘it’ for her. Long story short, he said ‘how about we surprise her with a phone call?’ We planned the phone call the next day and that’s how the friendship got started.”

-Bryce Mereness

