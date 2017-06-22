Outdoor pool included in planned Phase II expansion of community center

June 23, 2017 – After opening less than a year ago, the new Excelsior Springs Community Center is looking at an expansion project.

The multi-million dollar facility has more than 5,000 members, according to Director Jesse Hall. Now the task is to keep the members returning and to draw new members into the facility at 500 Tiger Drive. The big ticket item is a new outdoor pool to be located immediately west of the center.

“The bottom line is we’ve been listening to our patrons and our guests,” Hall said. “We’re doing a lot of things to create opportunities. An outdoor aquatic center is the major part of phase II. We told our public that we would not only look at it, but the planning was so well thought out, there’s already a spot for it naturally. There’s already a pump house. Everything is in place.”

The expansion project is still in its initial phases but an outdoor pool is the top priority, according to City Manager Molly McGovern. Next up in the coming months will be public input sessions and listening posts where community members can voice their desires of what they would like to see in the phase II project.

“Things take so long to realize,” McGovern said. “We knew this was a natural next step. The community center has been so successful. The outdoor pool was such a high priority in the early planning. It was a struggle to see what had to get cut out the first go around. We obviously didn’t know what membership would be.”

The city is working with architect Brian Garvey, who finalized the design of the existing center. Garvey said that he planned carefully when designing the building to allow for seamless expansions.

-Bryce Mereness

