Outside owners create headaches for city & neighbors

July 20, 2017 For more than a year the City of Excelsior Springs has seen the conditions of 327 Woods Ave. deteriorate.
On July 21, 2016 the city issued a final notice to the current owners, WMAC 2014, a real estate investment corporation based in Georgia.
Now, a year later, the property is still subject to complaints from the neighbors. Problems include standing water in the basement which has led to a mosquito problem, broken windows and dead trees in the front yard which see large branches fall out of them in high winds.
The conditions are so bad that the city of Excelsior Springs has filed a dangerous building lien on the home with the Clay County Recorder of Deeds.
The Standard reached out to the purchasing agent for WMAC, Carlton Black, but he declined to comment about the conditions of the property.
A search of tax records show that WMAC 2014 bought the property at a tax sale in 2014. However, they too have not paid the property taxes on the property and are past due for 2016. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, July 21 issue of the Standard
-Bryce Mereness
July 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm
I see a house worst than that at 201 haynes st.it has been a disgrace for years, at least 10 years. I was told by Chad Birdsong, that he was not interested in this part of town, he acted like he was joking, but I wonder, I live across the street, from this dump, ad nothing ever gets done, I keep my taxes paid, I wish you would drive by and see this place, come down bluff st go west, you cant miss it, SO SAD!!
Andrew Price
July 21, 2017 at 9:07 am
1127 Tracy belongs on the list of properties that need attention as well.