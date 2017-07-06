Paul’s Convenience Store robbed

July 6, 2017 – Last Friday, June 30, Paul’s Convenience Store, located at 1217 N. Jesse James Rd., was robbed. At approximately 6:30 a.m., store clerk Tammy Jones said that a young man entered the store, asking for cigarettes. When she turned to grab them, he jumped over the counter and demanded money.

“Next thing I knew he had jumped over the counter,” said Jones. “He told me to open the register. I looked at him and he wrapped his arm around my waist, took something out of his pocket and stuck it into my side and said, ’I’m serious. Open it now.’”

After opening the register, the suspect emptied the register, leaving with approximately $250. Jones said he took off on foot.

“I’ve been here two years and I’ve never been concerned about this happening before,” said Jones.

According to ESPD Staff Sergeant Larry Tarrant, the robbery is still under active investigation. The suspect is described by Jones as a white male, clean cut, late teens to early twenties, thin build and average height at approximately 5’7” with light colored hair. He was wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and a light colored baseball hat.

The public is being asked to contact the ESPD Investigations Unit at 816-630-2000 if they have any information regarding this case.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

