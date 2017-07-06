Perry and Church of Liberty file complaint in U.S. District Court

July 6, 2017 – The Church of Liberty led by Pastor Doug Perry have officially filed a complaint in the United States District Court alleging the church has been affected adversely and aggrieved by decisions made by Clay County’s Board of Zoning Adjustment.

It’s been nearly two years since Perry and his congregation applied to rezone property located on Old Quarry Road, locally known as the caves, but to date Perry’s requests have been denied at the county level.

“We aren’t asking for special treatment. Our goal is to get them (the county) to admit they are in violation of our human rights and to be able to build housing on the property,” said Perry.

In August of 2015 Perry and the group announced their desire to rezone the property on Old Quarry Road to a Residential Services District Multi-Family (R-SDM) with a Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning overlay district.

The problem, according to Perry, is that Clay County codes make no allowances for any residential component for “church.”

Documents filed by the Church of Liberty outlining the decision to take action against the county read, “The manager’s administrative decision arises from Plaintiff’s request to the Manager for written interpretation as follows: Whether or not Church or Religious Assembly as used in the (LDC) allows for a Church to manifest in any residential option-whether that be clergy/staff housing, convent, monastery, homeless shelter, battered women’s shelter, guest housing, retreat center or any other traditional and common way that a Church might feel led by their faith (or exigencies) to manifest their Church.” Read the full story in the Friday, July 7 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

