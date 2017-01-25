Accident involving officer leads to minor injuries

January 25, 2017 – An Excelsior Springs police officer suffered minor injuries, but returned in time for her next shift, after an accident on Friday, Jan. 13

Officer Cassie Cramer was Southbound on U.S. 69 Highway responding to a disturbance call in the Walmart parking lot when she was informed a suspect was turning onto 69 Highway. With her lights and sirens activated, she paused before entering the intersection at 69 Highway and McCleary Road with the light red for traffic on 69 Highway.

She did not see a car coming through the green light for McCleary Road and when she proceeded, she struck the vehicle in the side, deploying her airbags.

Both she and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Excelsior Springs Hospital with minor injuries.

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

