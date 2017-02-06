Accident sends man to hospital

A Wood Heights man suffered moderate injuries in an accident Saturday afternoon on Missouri 10 Highway at Eastridge Drive.

Marcus McFee, 20, of Wood Heights, was attempting a left turn and pulled into the path of Ashlie Lawson, 27, also of Wood Heights. Lawson was uninjured in the crash and McFee was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident was reported at at 12:05 p.m.

-Bryce Mereness

