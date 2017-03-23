Arrests made in Richmond robbery

A citizen responded to Richmond Police Department’s request in identifying a suspect from a January 31 robbery at Casey’s General Store in Richmond and now two men are under arrest.

James Gay III, 23, and James Miller, 23, were arrested on March 21 and charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Assault in the First Degree. Both are behind held in Ray County on $200,000 cash bonds. Gay and Miller are listed as residents of nearby Lexington.

Richmond Police Department Detective Corporal Scott Bagley said the department had received numerous tips since the Jan. 31 robbery but a tip received earlier this week set the wheels in motion in Miller and Gay’s arrests.

“It’s always nice to have the support of your community. When someone steps forward and provides information, the department really appreciates it,” said Bagley.

Detective Bagley said that on Jan. 31, Gay walked into Casey’s General Store where he robbed the clerk on shift at gunpoint. Miller waited outside. During the robbery, money was taken from the register along with Newport cigarettes. At the time of the robbery, a shot was fired into the wall behind the cash register.

“The clerk is doing great,” said Bagley. “She’s still at work and she’s been very helpful to the department. She has come in several times to watch the video and is doing well since the robbery.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

