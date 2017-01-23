Detectives unable to contact tipster who provided a new lead to 31 year old Jane Doe case

January 23, 2017 – A recent Crime Stoppers hotline call gave Clay County detectives a new lead to a 31 year old Jane Doe cold case, but recent attempts to contact the tipster have remained unsuccessful.

Clay County Cold Case detectives have been trying to identify the remains of a woman’s body found in 1985 in a field near 210 Highway and Boyer Road, locally known as Cooley Lake. Last week, the detectives announced they had received a tip from the Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline when a caller reported that they believed they had known the victim. The caller reported that they occasionally rode to and from work together and that the victim possibly had children. Unfortunately, the caller was only identified by a disposition code provided by Crime Stoppers as 51073.

Attempts by detectives to contact the tipster for more information have been unsuccessful. They are asking that the person who made the call please contact the Clay County Cold Case detectives directly.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

