DWI checkpoint this weekend in Excelsior Springs

This weekend the Excelsior Springs Police Department, with help from the Clay/Platte DWI Taskforce, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits of Excelsior Springs.

As announced in a press release provided by ESPD Sgt. Brian Kennedy, the checkpoint will take place between Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26. According to Kennedy during the checkpoint officers of ESPD, as well as those of the Clay/Platte DWI Taskforce, will contact all drivers of passenger cars and trucks who travel through the checkpoint to determine if they are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“Drivers found to be intoxicated will be arrested,” said Kennedy. “All arrests will be made by an Excelsior Springs Police Officer, although the initial contact may be with an officer or deputy from another department.”

Kennedy said officers would also be checking for other law and traffic violations. Any drivers who pass through the checkpoint will be required to lower their driver’s side window and present their driver’s license.

“The purpose of the taskforce and for conducting the sobriety checkpoint is to curb injuries and fatalities related to intoxicated driving,” added Kennedy.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

