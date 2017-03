ES man arrested on DWI charges in Callaway County

Excelsior Springs resident Benjamin N. Ferguson, 39, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

An arrest report from Missouri Highway Patrol indicates Ferguson was arrested in Callaway County on the charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain right half of roadway and possession of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle.

Ferguson was taken to Callaway County Jail.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

