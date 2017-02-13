ESPD gets approval for radio purchase

February 13, 2017 – A lack of communication with surrounding departments due to poor compatibility within radio systems is on the mend after Excelsior Springs Police Department got the green light from city council members last Monday evening.

On Feb. 6, council members heard ESPD Staff Sgt. Larry Tarrant explain why it was important for the department to be able to communicate with surrounding law enforcement agencies, and what the first step was to be able to accomplish communications.

All law enforcement agencies in Clay County, with the exception of Excelsior Springs, have migrated to the digital Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System (MARRS).

“This now leaves ESPD in a position where we cannot monitor or communicate with neighboring agencies we frequently work with,” said Tarrant. ESPD frequently works with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty, Gladstone and Kearney police departments, all of which use the MARRS system.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

