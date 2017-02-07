ESPD investigating overnight break-in at Quick Corner

The Excelsior Springs Police Department continues to investigate a burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Staff Sgt. Larry Tarrant of ESPD says that shortly before 4 a.m., a man used a metal rod to smash the front door of the Quick Corner at 1099 Italian Way. The man was in and out in under two minutes. The manager later determined that merchandise, cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash was taken from the store.

The man was wearing gloves and had his face covered, leaving the scene in what appeared to be a dark vehicle.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-636-2000 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

