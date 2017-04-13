Excelsior Springs man victim of Kansas City homicide

April 13, 2017 – On Tuesday, April 4 a man was found murdered in Minor Park in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department identified the victim as Excelsior Springs resident Timothy S. Rice, 57.

Minor Park, located at Red Ridge and Blue River roads in southern Kansas City, was shut down after police arrived on scene and found Rice’s body in a shelter at the park. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene, the cause of death has not been released and police are still gathering information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

