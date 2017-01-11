Four charges stem from struggle where ESPD officer’s gun discharged

An Excelsior Springs man faces four misdemeanor charges after an incident where an Excelsior Springs Police Department officer’s gun went off last week.

Staff Sgt. Larry Tarrant said the officer initiated a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the area of Y Highway and Isley Boulevard. When the officer approached the car, a passenger fled the vehicle on foot into a nearby wooded area. The fleeing passenger, later identified as Joseph Mattivi, reached for his waistband. The officer, fearing that Mattivi had a weapon, drew his gun. In an ensuing struggle the firearm discharged but did not hit anyone. The officer then deployed his taser to subdue Mattivi.

Mattivi is facing four Class A misdemeanor charges in Ray County Circuit Court.

The charges include: assault in the fourth degree, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Mattivi remains in custody at the Ray County Detention Center on $10,000 cash-only bond.

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!