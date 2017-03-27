Historic Elms bridge closed after head on collision

An accident Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. destroyed a corner of the historic bridge near the Elms on the corner of Garland and Regent avenues. Within minutes, emergency personnel were on the scene. Fortunately, injuries were minor to the young woman who was driving.

According to police, Gracie Kotalik, 16, took the corner too fast at Regent Ave., missed the stop sign and her car ran head first into the bridge. What kept her Dodge Durango from tumbling into Fishing River was her front right tire, which struck the bridge upon impact.

As the Durango was being towed from the scene, personnel from the City of Excelsior Springs assessed the damage to the bridge. It was determined with input from both the police department and from Assistant Public Works Director Brent Bishop to close the bridge for the time being.

City of Excelsior Springs Public Works Director Chad Birdsong said the bridge, which was built in 1917, will be closed until it can be determined what steps will need to be taken to repair the damage.

Birdsong said on Friday afternoon, March 24, he would have a look at the bridge and the damage to determine if it will remain closed. “We will then have to have an engineer assess it (the bridge) and see if, or how, the repairs can be made,” explained Birdsong.

By Jae Juarez

