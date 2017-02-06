Johnson pleads guilty to Assault in 1st Degree

February 6, 2017 – Desmond Johnson will be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 17 after pleading guilty this past December to Assault in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony.

Johnson, who broke into an Excelsior Springs woman’s home on March 3, 2014, was just 15-years-old when he was charged with burglary, assault and armed criminal activity.

After several months of diligent work, the Excelsior Springs Police Department and Kansas City Crime Scene Investigators gathered sufficient evidence, including DNA samples, to file charges against Johnson.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Robert Saunders released a probable cause statement explaining Johnson’s violations and detailing evidence in support of the charges. Johnson was arrested in June of 2014 – it was decided a year later that he would stand trial as an adult.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

