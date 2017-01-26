LAWSON MANHUNT LEADS TO ARREST

January 26, 2017 – A routine police stop Wednesday, Jan. 25 launched what turned into a seven hour manhunt that drew in six law enforcement agencies and temporarily locked down the Lawson School District.

At approximately 1 p.m., a Lawson police officer attempted to stop Patrick, T. Smith, 33, of Kansas City, Kan. on a felony warrant. Smith then took off in the police cruiser when the officer exited the vehicle.

“The Lawson Police tried to stop a person they knew was wanted and had a felony warrant for his arrest,” Jon Bazzano of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department said. “He tried to get away and it looks like he got in the Lawson Police car and took off. Smith got three blocks before he ditched it and he took off on foot.”

-Bryce Mereness

