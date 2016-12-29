Looking forward: A familiar face in a new role

December 29, 2016 – Clint Reno is not a new face around the community, nor around the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

But he is fairly new to the role of Excelsior Springs Police Chief.

Reno stepped into his new position on Dec. 19, with more than 20 years of experience and the department’s long-standing traditions of hard work and commitment to the community ingrained.

Reno graduated from the University of Missouri’s Law Enforcement Training Institute, ranking first in his class academically. After graduation and a year with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, he began his ESPD career in 1994.

His years with the department included roles as corporal, sergeant, support services commander, lieutenant, patrol division commander and eventually, the department’s captain.

“I’ve pretty much worn all of the hats within the department,” said Reno.

Those years of experience and training helped when Reno learned he would fill the role of retired police chief John McGovern.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

