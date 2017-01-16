Pipe bomb rattles neighborhood, suspect in custody

January 16, 2017 – Residents on and around Myrtle Ave. were rattled on Thursday, Jan. 12 when an explosion shook the neighborhood. The boom, caused by an apparent pipe bomb, took place around 2 p.m., and brought worried neighbors out of their homes.

“It sounded like a small cannon going off,” said one Myrtle homeowner, who wished to remain unidentified, “I came outside and could see all of this smoke. I thought maybe it was a gas explosion or something.”

Once it became clear the sound was not a fire but in fact an alleged pipe bomb, worry turned to frustration. This has been the third pipe bomb in the vicinity in the last four months and the fourth explosive device found in Excelsior since August.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

