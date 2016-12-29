Suspects in Bee Line robbery in custody

December 27, 2016 – Curie Pruitt, 36, and Roy L. House, 38, have been charged in federal court after they were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Both Pruitt and House are suspects in the armed robbery of Bee Line Snack Shop that took place last week.

According to Excelsior Springs Police Department, the armed robbery at Bee Line on Tuesday, Dec. 15 involved two suspects who entered the gas station on Isley Boulevard around 8 p.m. that evening.

Two black males were caught on camera during the robbery and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. Both suspects entered the store on foot and fled on foot, no vehicle was witnessed entering or leaving the property.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the two suspects were captured in Independence, Missouri. They were apprehended after a crash involving a police vehicle and a brief foot chase.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that both men were charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm following a head-on collision with a police vehicle in a Quik Trip parking lot while attempting to flee.

Dickinson announced that Pruitt and House are suspected of the armed robberies of the Road Star Gas Station in Independence, Bee Line in Excelsior and the Discount Smoke Shop located on Vivion Rd., in Kansas City.

A press release provided by Dickinson read in part, “Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Pruitt has prior felony convictions for assault and robbery, as well as a prior federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm… House has prior convictions for assault and robbery as well as a federal conviction for carjacking…”

Dickinson cautioned that charges against Pruitt and House are accusations and not evidence of guilt.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

