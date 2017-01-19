Warner faces multiple sexual molestation charges

January 19, 2017 – An Excelsior Springs man has a Clay County court date on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a hearing based on sexual molestation charges. Adam Joshua Warner, 30, is facing charges of statutory rape in the first degree, sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old and statutory sodomy in the first degree, deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 14 years old, serious physical injury/displays of deadly weapon or instrument/subjects victim to intercourse with more than one person/victim is less than 12 years of age.

According to court docket entries, Warner purposely fled the area in November 2016, resulting in the issuing of a governor’s warrant and his subsequent arrest and extradition back to Clay County on a grand jury indictment. The indictment states that between Aug. 1, 2015 and Oct. 23, 2015, the defendant knowingly had sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old child. If convicted of these charges, Warner would face a minimum of five years in prison on the first charge, and ten years on the second. The maximum sentence for either crime is a life term. Those convicted in an offense when the victim is less than 12 years old are not eligible for parole until 85 percent of their sentence is served. Warner entered a plea of not guilty at a Dec. 1 arraignment hearing. He is currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center on a $500,000.00 bond.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!