Political chess game in full force at Clay County Commission

March 27, 2017 – What seemed to be just ordinary money transfers on the agenda turned into political theatrics after Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte tried a run around move while discussion was open on the topics at the Clay County Commission’s work session Monday, March 20.

The two separate transfers, which appeared on the agenda as approving a transfer within a fund, were to add money to the Public Services budget from the general fund’s rainy day fund for the purpose of adding two new positions to help the county administration staff handle Sunshine requests after the County Administrator was named the custodian of records last month. Nolte took the opportunity to attempt to add things to the resolutions that would accomplish a pair of his long-standing goals.

When the first transfer came up for discussion, Nolte wanted the person to also put audio or video archives of the commission meetings on the Clay County website. This raised questions of if it was legal to add such a thing to only a resolution and renewed discussion from December when county staff said they would need three months to check the feasibility of adding the meeting media to the website.

“The amendment I’d like to offer would say,” Nolte said. “Within a week of any commission work session, business session, special session and I’d like to also add combined session, an audio recording should be easily available to the public on the county website. We talked about this back (in December). I think the timeframe requested was March 10 (to research). I think this relates back because it is (information technology) and dealing with this issue.”

When the second came up Nolte attempted to tie the proposal to setting a spending cap with Spencer-Fane, the county’s attorney that advises them on sunshine matters at the cost of $373.50 per hour. Last year the county spent more than $60,000 with the firm after hiring it in June. Nolte wanted to set a cap of $50,000 for the year and after that make them come before the commission to approve further funding. Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, March 28 issue of the standard

-Bryce Mereness

