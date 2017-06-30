Prosecutor alleges Portwood ordered tampering

Last week, a criminal summons was mailed to Laurie L. Portwood, Assistant County Administrator of Finance and Administration for Clay County, charging her with Tampering With a Public Record, a Class A misdemeanor.

The summons was issued to Portwood via certified mail on Friday, June 23 after an investigation performed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. A probable cause statement provided by Clay County Circuit Court outlined the investigation into Portwood’s actions.

On Feb. 20, 2017 Corporal M. David Miranda, Criminal Investigator with MSHP, initiated the investigation into Portwood’s actions by calling Clay County Clerk Megan Thompson, informing Thompson he was beginning a criminal investigation into allegations of Portwood tampering with a government document.

The probable cause statement reads that on Jan. 17, a citizen informant said 23 warrant registries and purchase orders were picked up for signatures. The warrant registries and purchase orders were then returned six days later, prior to the Clay County Commissioners meeting, with the signature block area on the warrant registries and purchase orders physically cut out from the lower left-hand corner of the documents.

Clay County Code of Ordinances states that after processing warrants for payment, the county clerk shall enter a journal or register of all such warrants via the electronic financial system. The county clerk shall obtain the approval of applicable county commissioners. The county treasurer processes warrants via the electronic financial system and issues payments to vendors.

“The citizen informant stated Jerry Nolte, Presiding Commissioner of Clay County, had placed his initials on the signature area on the warrant registries and purchase orders on Jan. 17, 2017,” read the statement.

In an interview with Portwood, Miranda explained he asked Portwood specifically about the warrant registries picked up the week of Jan. 17. “She advised she did not know anything about the warrants picked up during that week. She directed me to contact the clerk’s office in reference to those warrants. When I asked her about the process, she advised the process was not followed by the clerk’s office after the new ordinance was passed,” read the probable cause statement. Read the full story in the Friday, June 30 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

