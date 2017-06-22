Public hearing for Golf Course TIF district next week

June 22, 2017 – City Manager Molly McGovern and Golf Course Professional Tim Jarman have had several meetings with an architect and are getting closer to a new clubhouse for Excelsior Springs Golf Course.

Next up is a public hearing to formally create a Tax Increment Financing district at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the Hall of Waters.

The goal of the $2 million project is to update the facility, to bring it in line with what is needed today.

That includes adding city sewer to the new clubhouse and an addition of approximately 28 lots to be sold along the No. 1 fairway — the proposed site of a hotel when the course was first built in 1915.

“There are 28 lots right now,” McGovern said. “But we just hired an engineering firm to plat the land. We will be revisiting that. This was laid out in 1993. We have a study that we did for the development of the property.”

The project will mainly be funded through the creation of the TIF district, which will issue a bond for the project. McGovern said that there will be $1.2 million in the TIF which will be repaid through taxes collected in the district, both the property taxes on the new houses and sales tax collected at the new clubhouse. Once the city sells the lots, that money will also go toward repaying the debt. The remaining $800,000 will be from the city’s capital improvement sales tax. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, June 23 issue of the Standard

