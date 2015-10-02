Resident complaints lead to closer look at water line work

Residents of Excelsior Springs affected by construction work performed by the company VF Anderson, which is installing water lines throughout the city, can rest a little easier knowing that city staff are aware of a few problems, but plan to take a proactive approach.

Hired by the city to take on three water main upsizing jobs, VF Anderson was awarded the bid back in March on a three-phrase project to install new water lines. VF Anderson’s total for all three projects, which are taking place in the downtown area and the southeast area of town, came in at $4,396,893.

Trouble began earlier last week with a resident complaint. Ben Courtney, who lives on St. Louis Avenue, reported to the city that he believed his property, and that of his neighbor to the south, both had water lines that had not been installed below the frost line, or 36” below ground.

Courtney was home this past Monday when he watched a crew from VF Anderson cut the meter pit down in size, something Courtney says he knows from experience is not proper technique. “When I saw them cut the meter pit down at my neighbor’s house I started urging other neighbors to call (the city),” said Courtney.

His concerns grew when VF Anderson began to tie into the main line located in front of his house. When the work on the front area of his property began last Thursday, Courtney received a concerning call from his wife. “My wife called while I was at work and said they were hand digging in the front yard and that they had used 100-percent poly from the meter to the house,” said Courtney.

According to the contract signed by VF Anderson and confirmed by Public Works Director Chad Birdsong, the specifics of the contract stated that new installation requires the contractor to use copper lines leading into all homes.

After Courtney contacted the codes department, a follow-up found that in fact the water line in Courtney’s yard and that of his neighbor’s had not been installed properly.

The inspection of Courtney’s property and another located on St. Louis Avenue prompted the city to look further into work that has been performed to date by VF Anderson crews.

Birdsong said that of the 50 new meters installed, 32 would need work redone. The extent of that work varies from meter to meter but most work involves tearing out the new meter and installing another new one correctly in its place.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

