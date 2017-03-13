Richey announces candidacy for District 38 House of Representatives

March 13, 2017 – Excelsior resident Doug Richey has tossed his hat in the ring and announced his candidacy for the District 38 House of Representatives Republican primary election.

Richey, 44, is a pastor at Excelsior Springs Pisgah Baptist Church as well as a chaplain for law enforcement.

Asked what spurred his decision to run for the 38th District Richey said, “I believe in the necessity and value of public service. I also believe this service should be provided in a manner that exemplifies integrity, respect and an understanding of the government’s role. I’m compelled to serve the people of the 38th District in a way that values them and strives to uphold strong, limited government.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

