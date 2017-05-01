Rite-Way earns national recognition

May 1, 2017 – Owners of a local automotive repair shop took the top spot and received national recognition for their philanthropic ways, this time in support of veterans.

Last Spring, Rite-Way Auto joined an effort with its distributor, Tire Pros, and the Independence Fund, to provide 100 motorized wheelchairs for 100 veterans. The “Allies for Independence” partnership has set out to supply customized all-terrain chairs to wounded American veterans to give disabled vets the chance to get around better, particularly outdoors. This national campaign intends to raise $1.5 million over the next two years to reach their goal.

There are over 740 Tire Pros dealers nationwide, and out of all of them Rite-Way Auto had the honor of raising the most money during the starting phase of the program, running from April to November last year.

“We raised over $8,000,” said Rite-Way owner and Navy veteran Jim Dusek.

To raise that money, Dusek not only collected donations in his business, but held several fundraising events throughout those months in conjunction with other city-wide events, such as Waterfest and the BBQ Fly-In on the River. Dusek plans to continue those efforts in the coming year.

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, May 2 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!