Rodriguez also faces tampering charge

July 6, 2017 – Criminal charges have been filed in the Circuit Court of Clay County against Lori A. Rodriguez alleging that Rodriguez tampered with public records. The charge, a Class A misdemeanor, comes on the heels of allegations against Rodriguez’s supervisor Laurie Portwood, who is charged with the same crime. Read the full story in the Friday, July 7 issue of the Standard.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

