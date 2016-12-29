Sally Nance retires as hospital’s long-tenured CEO

December 27, 2016 – Sally Nance, who just recently was honored for contributions to the Missouri Hospital Association, has announced her retirement from Excelsior Springs Hospital.

It was effective Dec. 15.

Nance served as the hospital’s top executive for 26 years, and was in charge as the Residential Care Facility, Lillian McDonald Independent Living Facility, outpatient expansion and Imaging Center were added.

The hospital noted in announcing the resignation that Nance presided over a period of financial stability in which the ESH Foundation was established.

In the past year, the Express Clinic inside Price Chopper was added to extend outpatient care.

Nance served on numerous boards, both hospital-related, in Clay County and in Excelsior Springs, where she helped found the Educational Foundation Board and served nearly two decades on the Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Nance said she is most proud of receiving a $761,000 grant to start the hospital’s outpatient clinic and creating the foundation, which has provided millions of dollars in support of the hospital and its programs.

She is also proud, she said, of her role in advocating financial health and access to care for ESH and other small hospitals in Missouri.

“I will miss our employees, physicians and volunteers the most,” she said. “It has been my honor to serve as CEO for the last 26 years and I want want to thank all these groups for all they do. These wonderful people work hard to support our hospital and care for our patients.”

– David Knopf, Managing Editor

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

