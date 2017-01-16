Bond refinance sees big savings for ESSD

The Excelsior Springs Board of Education voted to save nearly $1 million at its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Excelsior Springs Early Childhood Center’s Board of Education Room.

The move comes as the district refinanced bonds issued in 2007 and 2010 to take advantage of the historically low interest rates offered right now.

“It’s not uncommon for us to be able to refinance,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jaret Tomlinson said. “It’s typical that we’re able to do something like this every few years. It’s just how much you save and how good of a deal it is that kind of varies. As you saw with the percent savings we had there, it was a no brainer. It was just good business for our board and our community.”

The move, which refinances just over $6 million in outstanding debt, will save about $90,000 over the next two years and more than $100,000 the eight years following when the debts will be paid off. The move is expected to save the district $898,893 over the life of the new bonds after the $90,000 cost of issuance is taken into account.

The refinance moved the district from paying nearly 14 percent interest on the bonds to under two percent — due to the district retaining it’s A+ bond rating from Standards and Poor’s — more than seven times the minimum 1.5 percent required by state law to take advantage of a refinance.

The board selected the higher savings out of two plans put before them at their November meeting. The other plan would have netted about $650,000 in savings and would have featured more short term savings but higher costs on the back end by extending the life of the bond.

“The finance company came in and presented the board the options,” Tomlinson said. “You can get lower payments initially and spread it out long, but you end up paying more interest in the long run or you can refinance at the lowest possible rate for a shorter term and you might pay a little more per month but in the long run you pay less interest. So it was just a question of did they want to pay less overall or just have lower monthly payments. They opted for the option to have the least amount of expense for the school district and ultimately the taxpayers.”

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

