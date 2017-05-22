ESHS awarded a $402,000 Kauffman Foundation Grant

May 22, 2017 – Excelsior Springs High School is progressing toward a new curriculum design moving forward, a plan that has now been accelerated due to the procurement of a $402,000 grant from the Kauffman Foundation.

As The Standard has previously reported, a change from the current 7-period a day scheduling will take place next year when the district moves to a flex-mod schedule. The flexible scheduling is designed to organize time in different ways to help cater to students individual needs. In addition to traditional classes, there will be labs and also places in the schedule where students don’t have a class to attend, but instead will go into a specific “resource room.”

“The new schedule is going to allow us to organize time in different ways to give students more time to get their work done during the day. One thing that isn’t fair about the way we have it set up now is the amount of homework that some students have,” said ESHS Principal John Newell. “It (the new schedule) will also set up the framework for letting us change how we do instruction. The schedule changes are about adding more flexibility for teachers to teach their courses in a different way. It’s about putting more responsibility on the students for their own learning and giving them more opportunities during the day to get help from their teachers and being able to complete projects and work here at school instead of outside of school.”

That change in instruction will be a move to project-based learning. PBL, according to the Buck Institute, is a teaching method in which students gain knowledge and skills by working for an extended period of time to investigate and respond to an authentic, engaging and complex question, problem, or challenge. The move to PBL has been on the table for a while, after Directory of Curriculum Stephani Reynolds, came to Newell.

“She came to me with the concern that the engagement of our students wasn’t high enough, and I completely agreed with her,” said Newell. “That was already our focus on what we needed to do so we began brainstorming on what options were out there.”

They brought together a group of about eight teachers and started taking field trips. Among the places they visited were Springfield, Cornell College, Monet High School, Platte County School District and Liberty North.

They took away several ideas, including a self-paced math program that will begin with freshmen, and the flex-mod schedule.

“We knew that the schedule would just be a small part of the changes, but it would also be a big shake-up,” said Newell.

In January, the teacher group decided to take their ideas to the rest of the teaching staff. The administration stayed out of the meeting and let the teachers take the lead. Overwhelmingly, the feedback was positive.

“After the discussion, far and away, the majority of the staff were on board, ready to go,” said Newell. “The overall mood right now is nervousness and excitement – mostly excitement.”

“In the traditional model that we have now, we give the students all of the information up front and say you’re going to use it later. Maybe in school, maybe after school. We’re frontloading you with information,” said Newell. “The problem with that is for one, in the modern day and age, information is really available, through the internet and other sources, to a point where you don’t necessarily have to have a large hoard of information you’re taking with you. It also changes so quickly that there is no way you can have just one set of information that’s going to carry you forward. It’s also not interesting to a lot of students. Until they see the need for that information, they’re not really engaged in learning it. The idea behind PBL is that the problem comes first – and the problem should be something that is interested and individualized to students. By getting them engaged in that problem, it drives them to the solution. In working toward that outcome, that’s where the learning occurs. Motivation is higher because they are doing something that is going to end in up being a real thing or project with a real audience.”

PBL has been on the table for awhile, but the recent announcement of a large grant has accelerated the plan. Less than two weeks ago, the school district was officially given the news that they were the recipients of a $402,000 from the Kauffman Foundation. The Kauffman Foundation, founded by Kansas City entrepreneur and humanitarian Ewing Marion Kauffman, works to improve lives in the Kansas City area through education and entrepreneurship. One of the ways they do this is through individual school grants. Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, May 23 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

