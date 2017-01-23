ESSD passes new Comprehensive School Improvement Plan

January 23, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs School District laid out its goals for the next five years at its January Board of Education meeting.

The board voted to approve the new Comprehensive School Improvement Plan which lays out what the district hopes to accomplish and the steps it will take to get there.

“We don’t want this to be a plan that is just created and put on a shelf,” ESSD director of Curriculum Dr. Stephani Reynolds said. “We want to accomplish the goals that we have set in here. There are five focus areas, the first is student performance, then highly qualified staff, third is facilities, support and instructional resources, the fourth is parent involvement and the last is governance. Those are the five big areas. So under each one we went through and figured out what are our goals in each of those areas and how are we going to accomplish those goals.”

-Bryce Mereness

