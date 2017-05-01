Evert rounds out elementary administration

May 1, 2017 – The school administration at each of the three Excelsior Springs Elementary Schools will look a lot different for the 2017-18 school year.

Jill Evert will be the third elementary principal, taking the reins at Lewis Elementary for next year. Evert replaces Christi Rice who will move to Elkhorn Elementary after principal Larry Nelson announced his resignation last month.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to Lewis Elementary and work with Lewis staff, students, and their families,” Evert said. “I believe every step along the way in my career has prepared me for this new adventure. I consider it a privilege and I know together we are going to accomplish great things for kids.”

Evert graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1984 and has 29 years in education. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education in 1988 from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. She has since earned her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from The University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Evert comes back to the Excelsior Springs School district after spending the last five years with the North Kansas City School District, moving up from instructional coach to assistant principal in the tenure. Evert was the Excelsior Springs Teacher of the Year in 2009.

Evert’s hire at Lewis and Rice’s transfer to Elkhorn follow a move to hire Anneliese Gould to replace Rita Linhart, who announced her retirement in December, at Westview Elementary. Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, May 2 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

