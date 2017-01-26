Flex-mod schedule caters to individualized student needs

January 26, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs Board of Education got a first look at flex-mod scheduling, a possible new high school schedule that could roll out as soon as next fall.

The school board met Monday, Jan. 23 during a work session held at the Excelsior Springs Early Childhood Center. Dr. Stephani Reynolds, the district’s director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, gave a presentation on flex-mod scheduling that could be implemented in the high school for the 2017-18 school year.

School board member and Park Hill High School teacher Troy Snelling shared his 20 years of experience teaching on a four-block schedule and how it allows teachers to manage their own flexible schedule. In contrast, Excelsior’s seven period day breaks down into 47-minute class periods, with approximately 7 or 8 minutes lost with administrative duties.

“The amount of instruction you do has to be laser focused, because you really don’t have the kids for very long before they’re up and out the door,” Snelling observed.

The flexible scheduling, which is gaining nationwide attention, is designed to help cater to more individual student needs. Instead of the current seven-period day, the flex-mod day is broken up into smaller blocks of time. Students’ class time is approximately the same overall, but instead of standard, 47-minute blocks of time for every class, flex-mod schedules allow a variety of class session times for students throughout the week.

