Gould named new principal of Westview Elementary

February 16, 2017 – For the 2017-18 school year, Westview Elementary will be under new leadership. Anneliese Gould will be replacing Rita Linhart next year after Linhart announced her retirement earlier this year.

Gould’s employment became official after the Excelsior Springs School District Board of Education met on Monday, Feb. 13.

“We wanted to find someone with an infectious energy that was evident and genuine,” said School District Deputy Superintendent Jaret Tomlinson.

Tomlinson noted that the district received several qualified candidates who applied for the position, but Gould stood out among the crowd.

“Ms. Gould has a proven track record as a building principal and a clear vision of what will make Westview Elementary students continue to grow and succeed,” he said.

Gould, in a letter to the district and the community, said she is excited to join ESSD for the upcoming school year.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work in an excellent school district and will be deeply committed to the talented staff, students and parents of Westview Elementary,” Gould said. “I’m a very dedicated school leader who supports innovation for quality learning. I plan to focus on strengthening the climate and culture with my high energy and positive outlook, all while maintaining quality instruction and responsibility of transforming students into lifelong learners.”

Gould stated her beliefs include that it is best for students to have a well-rounded education that includes learning basic fundamentals in all classes.

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, February 17 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!