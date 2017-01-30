Head to Westview’s library and learn how to read from the start

The library of Westview Elementary School will be a do not miss location on Monday, Feb. 6 from 5-7 p.m. when the school hosts Read From the Start night.

Parents and grandparents of children age birth to five are invited to learn how to read with their children and receive free books in the process. Childcare and light snacks will be provided, but guardians are asked to sign up to attend.

To learn more, or to register, contact Linda Haskell at 816-284-0840.

