High School schedule topic of parents forum

May 25, 2017- Dozens of parents and students filled the Excelsior Springs High School Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 22 to hear the latest on the new flexible-modular scheduling to be implemented at the high school for the upcoming school year.

About 75 people saw a brief presentation from principal John Newell before the group broke up for more individual conversations with administrators who were on hand to answer any questions.

In the presentation Newell broke down a recent student survey that asked if they thought they were prepared for life after graduation. More than 80 percent of students responded that they were, at best, a little prepared.

“Why change, why go away from what we’re doing?” Newell said. “Our goal at the high school has been and will always be to make sure that your students graduate here with the skills and abilities they need to be successful. They’re going to go on to different places. They’re going to go to college, vo-tech school, the military, some of them right into the workforce. Regardless of what it is, we want to make sure whatever your child wants to do when they leave us they are prepared for. We believe we can do a better job than we’re doing right now. That’s why we want to make the changes.”

Instead of the seven period day, the new schedule will be broken up into 17 mods of 25 minutes each. The new breakdown allows a more efficient use of time that will also allow students to seek help with resource time built into the schedule.

The students initially will get to choose which resource to utilize. But administrators will keep tabs on students to see if they need to step in to assign a resource to a student to try and get them caught up. Read the full story in the Friday, May 26 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

Through June 7, 2017 use the code SUMMER50 to get 50% off e-edition only!

Click here, choose the STANDARD and put the code in at the top of the main screen. Then choose your

e-edition option and follow the prompts! Your new total will show up on the payment screen.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!