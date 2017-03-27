Meet the candidates running for the Board of Education

An opportunity to meet the candidates running for the Excelsior Springs Board of Education was met with plenty of questions during a forum held at Excelsior Springs High School last Thursday, March 23.

The forum, sponsored by the Excelsior Springs Business Women of Missouri and The Excelsior Springs Standard, was a question and answer session in which two of five running for a seat on the board appeared to answer the public’s questions prior to the upcoming April election. Both Kristi Shewell, an incumbent, and newcomer Andrew Starkebaum were present during the forum. Unavailable to attend were incumbent Stephen Houck and newcomers Terilee Mahurin and Rachel Brown.

Moderator and BWM member April Graham began by asking both Shewell and Starkebaum to introduce themselves to the audience.

Shewell, if she wins this year, will retain her seat for a third term on the BOE. “I’ve lived in Excelsior Springs for 19 years,” she said. “I have four children, six grand children and another on the way.” Shewell has a background in banking and is an employee of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Starkebaum, who has lived in Excelsior Springs for nearly eight years, has two children who attend ESHS and is an employee with the City of Excelsior Springs. “We’ve (his wife Lisa and himself) really enjoyed all of the schools we have been associated with since we’ve been here, from Elkhorn to the Middle School and up to the high school,” he said.

To begin the forum, the BWM had several questions prepared for candidates, beginning with the district’s budget. “If elected, what will you do to address the problems schools face with declining funding as they also try to meet the challenges of ever-growing enrollments, children with special needs and new educational technology?” asked Graham of the candidates.

In response Starkebaum said, “Budgetary concerns are in every facet of every community. It’s our due diligence to watch what we spend money on and make the right adjustments; our enrollments are increasing so there is money coming in… We definitely have to take care of business on our end with taxpayer money and do everything we can to use it properly to take care of educational needs as well as embrace new technology.”

In response to Graham’s budgetary question Shewell said, “Declining funding is not new. Its been going downhill for the last few years. We have a good reserve in place and we don’t want to pull from that unless we have to… I really don’t want to see us having to eliminate positions, but unfortunately that may end up being the case. You know, we may also have to pass on health insurance adjustments to the employees, which isn’t a good thing either. But ultimately the education of our children is the most important thing and so I would rather do something like that than cut fundamental programs as well as things like the arts and sports, which are important.” Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, March 28 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

