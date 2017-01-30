New program could come to ESSD’s elementary schools

January 30, 2017 – The elementary schools of the Excelsior Springs School District could start seeing some changes if the board approves a move towards Advancement Via Individual Determination.

Dr. Stephani Reynolds, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment presented the board the merits of AVID at a work session on Monday, Jan. 23. The move would start in the district’s elementary school and eventually expand to the middle school and finally the high school in a multi-year process.

The AVID program would require some new professional development and the district is working on grant funding to speed the process along.

AVID was created in California in 1980 for students that were high poverty but also high in academic achievement. However the program has also been tweaked to cater to all students and has seen much of the same successes.

Reynolds said that as AVID spread across the country, they did more and more research. The data collected showed that the program wasn’t just good for the high poverty, high academic achievement subgroup, it had things that could be done for all students. AVID has since been developed for a school-wide program, Reynolds said.

-Bryce Mereness

