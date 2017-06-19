School board approves $33 million budget

June 16, 2017 – After a special budget meeting in April, there wasn’t a lot of discussion about the fiscal year 2018 budget at the Excelsior Springs regular Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 12.

Retiring superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said that many of the questions and assumptions that he made when putting the budget together have been answered with the close of the regular session of the Missouri General Assembly.

“The assumptions, most of them we have answered now,” Dr. Lawrence said. “But some will be answered once you set the tax rate in August. Some of them may be even later when (Support Services Director Terri Combs) gets her final federal funding numbers.”

Neither the state funding formula nor the summer school formula will bear changes for next year.

The biggest change for the district comes from personnel. The district will allow vertical steps from staff which will cost the district an additional $316,455. The board decided in April that it would hold its contribution for employee health insurance at $510 per month. The board also picked up orthodontic coverage, at a negligible premium, to add to the district’s fully-covered dental and vision insurance programs.

The next biggest increase came from the OPAA! food service contract. The contract will increase by five percent next year, a $61,000 increase.

The total budget for the district for fiscal year 2018 is $33.5 million in expenditures and $33.25 million in revenue. The small deficit is in line with the board’s goal of spending down some of the district’s reserves to 22 percent, which was recommended by the district’s external auditor.

The budget also makes the assumption of a one percent increase in assessed valuation for the district. Over the past six years the assessed valuation has increased each year, as much as $8 million in 2017, a three percent increase, to the smallest, a $600,000 or .7 percent increase, in 2015. That number is due in August when the board sets the tax levies for the upcoming school year.

-Bryce Mereness

