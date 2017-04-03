Tennis team continues streak, gets important district win

March 3, 2017 – The Tigers tennis team is off to a hot start after moving to 2-0 on the season.

However, it wasn’t without some excitement at the end on Friday, March 31 at the tennis courts at Excelsior Springs Middle School. The Tigers squeaked by Chillicothe 5-4, setting itself up for districts later this season.

“I talked about the importance of getting a district win here,” Tigers coach Richie Marsh said. “Moving forward, it’s huge seeding wise to try to get a home match. Getting a bye Monday night is huge. I do think we’re better than a 5-4 win against Chillicothe. We’ll be better when it comes time for districts, but everyone else will be better too.”

The results reversed a 9-0 drubbing the Tigers took last year at the hands of the Hornets and gives them an important win for when the district seeding meeting happens early in May. The Tigers are looking for their first team district title since 2014 when the team went 17-0 before a loss in the sectional round to tennis power Pembroke Hill.

“I think we wanted to do a lot better this year and really improve,” Tigers senior Drake Simmons said. “My freshman year we did really well as a team and we want to get headed in that direction again.”

-Bryce Mereness

