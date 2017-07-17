Thousands raised during Gregg Williams Foundation week

July 17, 2017 – The Gregg Williams Foundation has lofty goals to help kids in the community. The group has given back more than $1 million to the community since it began in 2003.

It took about 10 years for the group to raise a million dollars and Williams wants to get to $2 million faster than it took to get the first million.

“It’s great,” Williams said. “We’re all competitive people. That number is great. It kind of gives you a barometer of where you are at. When we did the first million our mandate and one of the things we talked about was let’s reach two million faster than we got to one million. We’re ahead of the schedule and going that way.” Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, July 18 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

