Threat at high school found not credible

Students at Excelsior Springs High School were left on edge Monday afternoon after rumors started swirling about a threat found written in the bathroom stall. According to students, a handwritten note was scrawled on the wall insinuating there would be an incidence of violence taking place at the school tomorrow, April 4.

After the note was found, it was evaluated by the Excelsior Springs Police Department and school officials. All involved parties determined that the threat was in fact not credible. The Excelsior Springs High School sent out a notice to parents that stated, “School will continue tomorrow as normally scheduled. There will be an increased presence in supervision and support by both the school and local police. The district has a very close relationship with the Excelsior Springs Police Department and we jointly plan and participate in routine emergency response drills and are cooperating fully with their investigation.”

The Excelsior Springs School District asks that any information about this, or any, incident be promptly passed on to ESSD. Their statement continued, “We ask that everyone work together, as a community, to create a safe and supportive learning environment. We ask that you please discuss the incident with your student, emphasizing the seriousness of making threats about school. Encourage them to come forward if they have any information, and if in your conversations, you discover any information that can assist us in our investigation, please contact the Excelsior Springs Police Department immediately.”

The Standard has reached out to both the Excelsior Springs School District and Excelsior Springs Police Department for comment.

