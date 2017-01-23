Tigers come up short in topsy turvy fourth quarter

January 23, 2017 – Ties and lead changes dominated the second half of the Tigers Courtwarming game and in the end the Tigers came out on the short end of a thrilling 56-52 loss to Pleasant Hill on Friday, Jan. 20 at Excelsior Springs High School.

The Tigers held an early 5-2 lead before trailing 9-8 after the first quarter. A sluggish second quarter increased the hole to a 21-15 deficit at halftime.

A 6-0 run on the other side of the trip to the locker room gave the Tigers a tie. Junior forward Peyton Soria finally gave the Tigers another lead seconds into the fourth quarter. Soria converted a three-point-play opportunity, part of his game-high 22 points, to give the Tigers a 37-36 lead.

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, January 24 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

