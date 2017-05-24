Tobacco 21 passes unanimously

Businesses that sell tobacco within the city limits of Excelsior Springs may now only do so to those who are 21 years of age and older.

After weeks of consideration, the City Council of Excelsior Springs voted Monday night to adopt a Tobacco 21 policy which limits the sale of tobacco products, including alternative nicotine delivery devices and paraphernalia, to those age 21 and under, but does not make it illegal to possess or use tobacco products to those over the age of 18.

A Tobacco 21 Initiative presentation, sponsored by the Substance Abuse Free Environment Committee and presented by the Greater KC Chamber of Commerce, was the City’s first look at how selling tobacco to only those 21 and older can reduce smoking. After reviewing statistics and after considering what amendments would change if the City adopted the policy, the City Council accepted the Tobacco 21 policy unanimously.

Excelsior Springs City Manager Molly McGovern expressed to council members that yes, the Tobacco 21 policy does make it illegal to sell tobacco and tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21, but it does not pertain to the possession or use of tobacco to anyone over the age of 18.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

