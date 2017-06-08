Upcoming artwork sale to benefit Ugandan students

On the border of northwest Uganda, students of Abongo Elementary School walk no less than a mile for a drink of fresh water. Using photos and videos from a recent trip to Uganda, Excelsior Springs High School art teacher Sherie Renne has inspired her students to get involved.

“My art students are amazing people,” said Renne. “After seeing photos and video from Uganda, they are making art inspired by it. Their goal is to use art to raise money so that we can provide a clean water solution for Abongo Elementary School.”

Next Thursday, June 15 from 3-9 p.m., artwork created by Renne’s students will be on display at The Elms Hotel, 401 Regent St. Read the full story in the Friday, June 9 issue of the Standard.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

