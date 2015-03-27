VF Anderson tapped for water main projects

Construction company VF Anderson, Inc., will take on three water main upsizing jobs in Excelsior Springs this year, following the Excelsior Springs City Council’s unanimous vote on Monday, March 16, to award them the bids.

Director of Utility Services Lisa Meyer said the company is well acquainted with Excelsior Springs, having just completed the water and wastewater line expansion on U.S. 69, as well as the prior Beverly Chute project.

“This is the first portion of the upsizing,” Meyer said, “and it’s part of the final money to be spent under the water bonds.”

Originally, Meyer explained, VF Anderson was the low bidder on only two of the three projects, but the other low bid turned out to include some calculation errors. With those changes, the low bidder was determined to be VF Anderson.

The surprise for the council was the amounts quoted in the bids. The engineer’s estimates for the three projects were about $2.6 million for project 1 (mostly in the downtown area), just over $1.85 million for project 2 (in the southeastern portion of the city limits) and a little over $2.6 million for project 3 (also in the southeastern portion of town).

While the highest bids outpaced those estimates by anywhere from $300,000 to nearly $500,000, VF Anderson’s totals came in much lower. In fact, their total for all three projects rings in at $4,396,893, about 35 percent below the engineer’s estimate.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

