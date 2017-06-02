Young author raising money to self-publish first novel

June 2, 2017 — You may have noticed some girls holding signs along the side of Isley Boulevard last week. You would think these girls were selling lemonade, but you would be wrong.

The signs were attempting to draw passing motorists into an art sale to help a local young author get her first book off the ground and into a publisher’s hands.

Melody Barr, 14, has written a series of novels about a Dwarven Land of Cavanaugh. They center on young people either whisked to or from a realm she envisioned in her head.

“I love writing,” Barr said. “I have the thoughts and I get the inspiration from seeing different things and I just have to put them on paper. I thought other people would like to see it too. Because I love reading, myself. So I thought people would like to read it too.”

Barr had the help of her mother April and three younger siblings who are homeschooled. The group has gone door to door in Excelsior Springs selling candy bars to help raise the $2,000 needed for Barr to self-publish the book.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

